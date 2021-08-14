INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €40.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

INH stock opened at €35.80 ($42.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.86 million and a P/E ratio of -37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.51. INDUS has a 52 week low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 52 week high of €37.70 ($44.35).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

