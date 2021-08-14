Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infinite Group stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

