Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

IEA stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 963,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 384,280 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.