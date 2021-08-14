ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after buying an additional 329,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $32,923,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after buying an additional 146,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

