Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $727,839.81 and $130.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

