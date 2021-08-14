Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

