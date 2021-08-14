Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
