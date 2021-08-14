InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in July

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 60,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

