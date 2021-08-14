InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Set at C$2.25 by Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) received a C$2.25 price objective from analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

