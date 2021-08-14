Insider Buying: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Buys $52,910.00 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

