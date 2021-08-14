Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 906 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $59,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ATH opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

