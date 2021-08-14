Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 906 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $59,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ATH opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
