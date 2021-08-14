Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $1,885,232.44 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 331.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,434 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

