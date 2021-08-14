Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $604,544.04 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crocs stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

