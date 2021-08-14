Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IIPR stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,884,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

