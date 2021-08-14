Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $177,350.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $177,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $418.02 million, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.05.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
