Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $177,350.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $177,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $418.02 million, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.