Insider Selling: Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Sells $23,287.17 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $23,287.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,804.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Charles Nasser sold 1,163 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $12,130.09.

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

