Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $26,713,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

