Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TREE stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $26,713,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
