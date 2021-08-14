Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Insider Sells $284,647.65 in Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MD opened at $33.00 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $9,386,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

