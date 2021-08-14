Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Insider Sells $284,647.65 in Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MD opened at $33.00 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
