Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 11,666 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

