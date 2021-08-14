Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 102,690 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,366,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

