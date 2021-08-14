Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $10,661,550.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178,505 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

