Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Securities increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
