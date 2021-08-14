Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Securities increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

