Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $18.21 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $580,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

