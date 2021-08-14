Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 11,691.7% in July

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 11,691.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,924,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INTV opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

