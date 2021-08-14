Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $393,720.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NTLA opened at $155.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $422,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.