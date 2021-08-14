Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $393,720.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NTLA opened at $155.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
