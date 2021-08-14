Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

