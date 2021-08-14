Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ICE opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
