InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at $199,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

