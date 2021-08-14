International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

