Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.72 on Friday. 630,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,183. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73.

