Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $26.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter.

