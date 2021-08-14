Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.72

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.