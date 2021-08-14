Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.72

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.