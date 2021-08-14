Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after buying an additional 287,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $25,928,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.