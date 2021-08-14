Investors Buy High Volume of ContextLogic Call Options (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 230,041 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 155,433 call options.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.