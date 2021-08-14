Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 34,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 334% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,926 call options.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 70.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2,051.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

SONO opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

