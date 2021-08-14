Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,280 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 191 put options.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $24,112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

