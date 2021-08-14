Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,063 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 507 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $409.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. Analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

