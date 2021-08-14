Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE NVTA opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46. Invitae has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.