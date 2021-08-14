IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.02 million, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,221. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

