iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle Sells 11,233 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.04.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.