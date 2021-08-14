iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the July 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $60.90 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $62.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 799,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,175,000 after buying an additional 257,708 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,675,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter.

