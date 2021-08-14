iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

