iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Lowered by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

ITOT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. 603,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,778. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $102.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37.

