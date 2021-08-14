iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $33.73 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

