iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.