iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EMIF opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

