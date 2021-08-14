iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. 1,848,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.