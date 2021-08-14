iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 181,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,632,567 shares.The stock last traded at $87.01 and had previously closed at $88.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 65,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.