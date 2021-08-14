iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

