iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $283.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

