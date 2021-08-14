iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 204,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

