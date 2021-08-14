iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,583 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

